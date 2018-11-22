Lake Tahoe ski resorts report new snow totals; 2nd storm to deliver 8-16 inches

The first winter storm of the 2018-19 ski season delivered nearly 1 foot of new snow at one Lake Tahoe ski resort.

Kirkwood Mountain Resort, which opens Saturday, is reporting 11 inches of new snow as of Thursday morning.

Northstar California reports 7 inches of new snow, Squaw Valley & Alpine Meadows reports 6 inches, Heavenly Mountain reports 5 inches and Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe reports 5-7 inches.

A second storm is expected to arrive in the region later today. The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a winter storm advisory from 4 p.m. – 10 a.m. tomorrow.

The storm will bring moderate to heavy snow, with 8 – 16 inches of new snow possible above 7,000 feet. The highest snow totals are expected west of California Route 89.

In addition to the snow, the storm is expected to bring strong winds today and Friday.

"Be prepared for slow travel and periods of winter driving conditions tonight in the Sierra," the weather service warns.