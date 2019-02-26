Lake Tahoe ski resorts report over 1 foot of new snow

Lake Tahoe ski resorts are reporting over 1 foot of fresh snow less than 24 hours into a three-day winter storm that could bring up to 4 feet of snow to the high country.

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a winter storm warning through 4 a.m. Thursday. The fresh snow combined with strong winds have caused trouble on area highways and forced the closure of at least one area resort.

Here are some snow totals from ski resorts on Lake Tahoe’s South Shore and the Incline Village area as of Tuesday morning:

Diamond Peak Ski Resort reports 15 inches in 24 hours.

Kirkwood Mountain Resort reports 13 inches in 24 hours.

Sierra-at-Tahoe reports a 24-hour total of 8 inches at its base and 13 inches at its summit.

Recommended Stories For You

Heavenly Mountain Resort reports 8 inches in 24 hours.

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe did not have updated snow totals as of 6:50 a.m. The resort will be closed today, Feb. 26, due to a road closure on Mount Rose Highway.