Lake Tahoe ski resorts report over 4 feet of snow in 48 hours

A snow storm that hit Lake Tahoe at the end of the week brought over 4 feet of snow to South Shore resorts and over 5 feet to North Shore resorts in 48 hours.

Kirkwood Mountain Resort reported 46 inches and Heavenly Mountain Resort reported 45 inches in 48 hours Saturday morning. Seven-day totals measured 71 inches and 63 inches, respectively. Sierra-at-Tahoe reported 35 inches of snow in 24 hours and a whopping 105 inches in seven days.

Diamond Peak Ski Resort reported 30 inches of snow in 24 hours 68 inches in 48 hours.

A winter weather warning expired at 5 a.m. Saturday. According to the National Weather Service, there is a 50 percent chance of snow in South Lake Tahoe Saturday. Total daytime snow accumulation is expected to be less than 1 inch. The high temperature will be near 32.

20″ of fresh overnight and nearly 3 FEET in the last 24 hours. Happy St. Patrick’s day to us! 10 lifts are scheduled for 9am, with 45 trails and 28 groomed runs. Grab your snorkels and float on!#SierraSnowReport Full report -> https://t.co/XA1WR0mOtk pic.twitter.com/TweW6vn1eP — Sierra-at-Tahoe (@Sierra_at_Tahoe) March 17, 2018

When you get 6 feet in 7 days, it’s SNORKEL TIME

📷: @antonkush | 3.16.18#KirkwoodDeep pic.twitter.com/olFHhMpaaP — Kirkwood Mountain Resort (@KirkwoodMTN) March 17, 2018

17" of new snow in 24 hours at Heavenly ❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/PjnHF0BWJh — SkiHeavenly (@skiheavenly) March 17, 2018