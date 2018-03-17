 Lake Tahoe ski resorts report over 4 feet of snow in 48 hours | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Lake Tahoe ski resorts report over 4 feet of snow in 48 hours

Provided Heavenly Mountain Resort / Vail Resorts

The view in Heavenly Village Friday, March 16.

A snow storm that hit Lake Tahoe at the end of the week brought over 4 feet of snow to South Shore resorts and over 5 feet to North Shore resorts in 48 hours.

Kirkwood Mountain Resort reported 46 inches and Heavenly Mountain Resort reported 45 inches in 48 hours Saturday morning. Seven-day totals measured 71 inches and 63 inches, respectively. Sierra-at-Tahoe reported 35 inches of snow in 24 hours and a whopping 105 inches in seven days.

Diamond Peak Ski Resort reported 30 inches of snow in 24 hours 68 inches in 48 hours.

A winter weather warning expired at 5 a.m. Saturday. According to the National Weather Service, there is a 50 percent chance of snow in South Lake Tahoe Saturday. Total daytime snow accumulation is expected to be less than 1 inch. The high temperature will be near 32.

Recommended Stories For You