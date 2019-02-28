Lake Tahoe ski resorts report Thursday morning snow totals
February 28, 2019
The final day of a winter storm delivered a few more inches of snow to Tahoe area ski resorts Wednesday.
The additional snow pushed several resorts to a storm total near 3 feet.
Here are some snow totals from ski resorts on Lake Tahoe's South Shore and the Incline Village area as of Thursday morning:
Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe reported a storm total of 39-42 inches of new snow.
Kirkwood Mountain Resort reports 10 inches in 24 hours and a storm total of 36 inches.
Diamond Peak Ski Resort reports 3 inches in 24 hours and a storm total of 27 inches.
Sierra-at-Tahoe reports a 24-hour total of 3 inches at its base and 5 inches at its summit, and storm totals of 17 inches at the base and 27 inches at the summit.
Heavenly Mountain Resort reports 5 inches in 24 hours and a storm total of 15 inches.
A winter storm warning expired at 4 a.m. Thursday. A winter storm watch has been issued for late Friday night through much of Saturday.
