Lake Tahoe weather: 3 feet of snow at some ski resorts; another 1-3 feet of snow possible

With more than a foot of snow on the ground at lake level, up to another foot of snow could fall before a winter storm warning expires Saturday morning.

The current winter storm warning for the Lake Tahoe region will last through 5 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. An additional 8-15 inches of snow could fall at lake level, with 1-3 feet above 7,000 feet.

Many K-12 schools around Lake Tahoe are closed Friday. The weather service recommends avoiding travel if possible.

“You could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours,” the service warns. “If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages.”

Just before 6 a.m. Friday, Sierra-at-Tahoe reported 28 inches of snow in 24 hours at its summit. Diamond Peak Ski Resort in Incline Village reported 3 feet of new snow in 24 hours.

Heavenly Mountain Resort reported 28 inches of snow in 24 hours Friday morning. Kirkwood Mountain Resort reported 18 inches of new snow in 24 hours.

An avalanche warning for the Lake Tahoe backcountry remains in effect until 7 a.m. Saturday.

The additional snow comes after 1-2 feet of snow fell in 48 hours at some South Shore resorts earlier this week.

Ok northern NV- it is a VERY snowy day. Check https://t.co/xDLCLXUe7Y before leaving for road conditions. Leave early and take it safe and slow. @DriveSafeNV @NHPNorthern pic.twitter.com/HIoMXRUMWP — Nevada DOT (@nevadadot) March 16, 2018

UPDATE: This story has been updated to include a snow total from Kirkwood Mountain.