Lake Tahoe weather: Another winter storm could bring several feet of snow in Sierra high country

The March weather madness will continue later this week when another “significant winter storm” moves into the Lake Tahoe region, bringing rain and snow with it.

After a mostly sunny Monday, light rain and snow are expected Tuesday before a much stronger system brings Sierra rain, snow and gusty winds starting on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow levels are expected start out fairly high — between 7,000 and 8,500 feet — on Wednesday before a cold front moves into the area Thursday and Friday.

The Sierra high country could see several feet of snow by Friday morning. Snowfall below 8,000 feet is less certain and will depend on how fast snow levels fall, the weather service states.

Motorists should expect “significant travel impacts” for mountain passes on U.S. 50 and Interstate 80 Thursday and into Friday morning.

A winter storm late last week brought more than 4 feet of snow in 48 hours to some Lake Tahoe ski resorts.