Lake Tahoe weather: Another winter storm could bring several feet of snow in Sierra high country
March 19, 2018
The March weather madness will continue later this week when another “significant winter storm” moves into the Lake Tahoe region, bringing rain and snow with it.
After a mostly sunny Monday, light rain and snow are expected Tuesday before a much stronger system brings Sierra rain, snow and gusty winds starting on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Snow levels are expected start out fairly high — between 7,000 and 8,500 feet — on Wednesday before a cold front moves into the area Thursday and Friday.
The Sierra high country could see several feet of snow by Friday morning. Snowfall below 8,000 feet is less certain and will depend on how fast snow levels fall, the weather service states.
Motorists should expect “significant travel impacts” for mountain passes on U.S. 50 and Interstate 80 Thursday and into Friday morning.
A winter storm late last week brought more than 4 feet of snow in 48 hours to some Lake Tahoe ski resorts.
Trending In: Weather
- Lake Tahoe weather: 3 feet of snow at some ski resorts; another 1-3 feet of snow possible
- Lake Tahoe ski resorts report over 4 feet of snow in 48 hours
- Lake Tahoe weather: Another winter storm could bring several feet of snow in Sierra high country
- Lake Tahoe weather: Storm could bring 4 feet of snow to Sierra mountains
Trending Sitewide
- Lake Tahoe weather: 3 feet of snow at some ski resorts; another 1-3 feet of snow possible
- Bagel shop opens inside Blue Angel Café in South Lake Tahoe
- Lake Tahoe ski resorts report over 4 feet of snow in 48 hours
- Couple to get $2.5M after police called abduction by Lake Tahoe lawyer a hoax
- El Dorado County: Traffic ‘nudge’ effective in Meyers