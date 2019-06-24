Lake Tahoe weather: Breezy, sunny week at Tahoe

The view at Homewood Resort Monday, June 24.

Alert Tahoe

Lake Tahoe is in store for a windy week with below average temperatures, according to the National Weather Service in Reno.

After a seasonally normal — both in terms of temperature and wind — start to the week, winds will pick up and temperatures will fall about 10 degrees colder.

“Increasing afternoon winds and seasonable temperatures continue through Tuesday ahead of an approaching low pressure system. This system will bring strong and gusty winds through Thursday with the peak winds targeting Wednesday. No rain is expected with this low, but cooler and below-average temperatures are expected by mid-week,” the weather service states.

Monday will be sunny with a high of 69 degrees in South Lake Tahoe. Winds will range from 5-10 mph before increasing to 10-15 mph in the afternoon, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday will be nearly identical to Monday, with the exception of slightly stronger winds.

“Gusts (Monday) afternoon will be more in-line with a typical summer Zephyr … but stronger winds are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. The latest model guidance has been targeting Wednesday afternoon for the peak winds.”

The overnight low Tuesday will fall to 45 degrees.

Wednesday will bring noticeably cooler temperatures. The high in South Lake Tahoe is expected to hit 63 degrees. Conditions will be sunny and breezy with gusts as strong as 30 mph.

NWS-Reno-3

The overnight low will dip to 42 degrees.

Thursday will be even colder, with the high in South Lake Tahoe only expected to reach 60 degrees. Conditions are predicted to be breezy and sunny.

Friday is expected to be the first day of warming temperatures heading into the weekend.