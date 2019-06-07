Lake Tahoe weather: Cold front bringing cooler temps; sunny weekend in forecast

The view at Timber Cover on Friday, June 7.

Tahoe South

Lake Tahoe will see plenty of sunshine over the weekend and warming temperatures following a brief cold spell.

A cold front is currently driving temperatures down in the Tahoe Basin.

Friday’s high will climb toward 60 degrees, which is eight degrees colder than Thursday’s high temperature in South Lake Tahoe and 17 degrees colder than Wednesday’s high.

Along with colder temperatures, Friday could bring winds ranging from 25-30 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Reno.

The overnight low temperature heading into the weekend will fall to 33 degrees.

Saturday will be slightly warmer but still below average, with a high temperature around 62 degrees. Winds of 5 to 10 mph are expected. Saturday will be sunny.

The overnight low will fall to the mid 30s.

Sunday will mark the start of a return to more seasonally normal temperatures. The high will climb to 71 degrees in South Lake Tahoe. Conditions will be mostly sunny.

The week is set to start with sunny conditions and temperatures in the 70s.