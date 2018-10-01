Lake Tahoe weather: Colder temperatures, rain in forecast

After a stretch of dry and warm conditions, the Tahoe Basin is in store for rain and cooler temperatures.

“The big story for the week ahead is our first shot at measurable rainfall in a month,” states the National Weather Service.

Monday will be partly sunny with temperatures in the mid to-high 60s. There will be a 20 percent chance of precipitation after 11 p.m. Monday.

Chances of precipitation increase Tuesday, with a 40 percent chance in Incline Village and a 50 percent chance in South Lake Tahoe. Temperatures will be slightly colder Tuesday.

Wednesday will bring the greatest chance of precipitation for the week â€” 60 percent. High temperatures are expected to dip even colder on Thursday with a high of 53 degrees in Incline Village and a high of 57 degrees in South Lake Tahoe.

Even with the cooling, snow levels will remain near 9,000 – 9,500 feet in the Sierra Thursday.