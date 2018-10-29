Lake Tahoe weather: Colder temperatures to start the week

After a weekend that felt more like summer than fall, the Tahoe Basin will see colder temperatures to start the week.

A cold front moving through the region will bring cooler temperatures today and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Reno. Incline Village will see highs of 53 and 51 degrees during that time, with lows of 37 and 35.

The cooler temperatures will be around the average for the end of October, the service says.

“Winds will shift from a westerly direction tonight to a northerly wind today continuing through Wednesday,” according to the weather service. “Winds will be relatively light today but the northerly direction combined with cooler air will make it feel brisk out there.”

Temperatures will start to rise at the midpoint this week, thanks to a pressure system in the southwest.

“High pressure building over the southwest will bring a warming trend with dry conditions through at least early next week,” the weather service states.

Recommended Stories For You

The high in South Lake Tahoe will hit 63 degrees Friday and 64 Saturday. Incline Village will see highs of 62 and 64 degrees Friday and Saturday.

Conditions will be sunny throughout the week.