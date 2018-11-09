Lake Tahoe weather: Colder temps and sunshine this weekend

Tahoe is in store for some colder temperatures, but don’t count on seeing snow in the immediate future.

Temperatures are expected to be below average today — with a high of 54 degrees in South Lake Tahoe and 50 degrees in Incline Village — before warming a couple degrees on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Reno.

Sunday will bring another shot of cold air and chilly northeast winds, driving high temperatures into the mid-40s. The low temperature will dip to the low-20s.

Conditions will be dry and mostly sunny through the weekend.

Temperatures will creep upward to start the week. The high will reach 57 degrees in South Lake Tahoe and 53 degrees in Incline Village Tuesday.

Conditions will likely remain dry through next week.