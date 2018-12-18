Lake Tahoe weather: Dry conditions in forecast, storm possible Sunday

Dry and mostly sunny conditions will dominate the forecast at Lake Tahoe through the week and into the weekend when the next possible storm will enter the area.

“Generally the weather will be dry and quite tranquil for much of the week as high pressure builds in across the southwest,” states the National Weather Service in Reno.

Conditions through Friday are expected to be mostly sunny, with mild temperatures. The high on Tuesday will reach 48 degrees in Incline Village and 49 in South Lake Tahoe. Lows will dip to 32 in Incline and 31 degrees in South Lake Tahoe.

Temperatures will gradually climb over the next several days with the highs on Thursday reaching 54 degrees in South Lake Tahoe and 51 in Incline Village. Lows will range in the mid-to-low 30s.

High temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler on Friday.

A slight chance of rain and snow is possible Saturday night heading into Sunday, according to the weather service.