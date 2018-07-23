Lake Tahoe weather: Flood watch in effect Monday afternoon at Lake Tahoe

Another round of thunderstorms expected Monday has led the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood watch for Lake Tahoe and much of the Sierra Nevada.

The watch starts at 2 p.m. and will last until Monday evening. Heavy precipitation could trigger mud and rock slides, especially in areas prone to flooding such as recent burn sites.

“Another round of strong thunderstorms with heavy rain is expected this afternoon and evening,” the service warns. “Storms will be capable of intense rainfall rates on the order of 2 inches or more in an hour.”

Tuesday will bring a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m., according to the service. Conditions will otherwise be mostly sunny with a high near 82 degrees.