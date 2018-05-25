Lake Tahoe weather: Flood watch, winter weather advisory in effect on South Shore (video)

Memorial Day weekend is set to get off to a soggy and chilly start at Lake Tahoe.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch and a winter weather advisory for Friday. Several inches of snow are possible above 8,000 feet, with as much as 6 inches accumulating in some areas.

Mount Rose, Carson, Ebbetts, Sonora and Tioga passes are particularly vulnerable, as are high elevation hiking trails around the Lake Tahoe area, Alpine County and Mono County, according to the service.

The high temperature in South Lake Tahoe Friday will reach 50 degrees. The winter weather advisory will remain in effect until 5 a.m. Saturday.

Lower elevations will see rain and potential flooding. A flood watch for Lake Tahoe and the greater region will remain in effect into Friday evening.

“Additional showers and thunderstorms are expected this morning and afternoon with locally heavy rainfall possible on already saturated soils,” the service warns. “The heaviest rainfall looks likely in the Reno-Tahoe region this morning, transitioning into northeast California and northwest Nevada this afternoon.”

Flooding is possible in urban areas, while short bursts of intense precipitation could cause mudflows in some areas, including recent burn sites.

On Monday a storm caused a mudslide that closed U.S. 395 near the California-Nevada state line. The mud was 5 feet deep in some areas. Officials reopened the highway Tuesday afternoon after clearing the debris.

Saturday will bring a chance of scattered showers before sunny conditions return Sunday and Monday in time for the Memorial Day holiday. High temperatures in South Lake Tahoe will reach the low to mid 60s.