Lake Tahoe weather: Friday could bring up to 8 inches of snow above 7,000 feet

A storm could dump up to 8 inches of new snow above 7,000 feet in the Sierra by Saturday morning.

Rain and light snow at higher elevations is expected to start Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Reno. There is a 50 percent chance of precipitation in South Lake Tahoe, which is expected to see a high temperature round 45 degrees today.

The chance of precipitation decreases to 40 percent in the evening, when a mix of rain and snow showers are anticipated.

The heaviest precipitation is expected Friday, according to the weather service. A low pressure system will move over the Sierra, with the heaviest rain and snow expected during the afternoon and early evening.

"Despite snowfall, roads over and east of the Sierra crest are expected to be mainly wet or just briefly slushy through Friday afternoon," states the weather service.

If heavier snow lingers, though, after 5 to 6 p.m. Friday then slick or slushy road accumulations over mountain passes are possible.

A total of 3 – 8 inches of new snow is possible above 7,000 feet by the end of the day Friday. Local amounts near the Sierra crest could climb to 1 foot.

The weekend will likely bring a break from the rain and snow with mostly sunny and warmer conditions expected. Sunday's high temperature in South Lake Tahoe could reach 56 degrees.