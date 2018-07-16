Lake Tahoe weather: Haze and sunny conditions to start week, thunderstorms possible Thursday

It’s about to get hot.

That’s according to the National Weather Service, which is predicting high temperatures through the week in the mid to high 80s at Lake Tahoe.

Monday and Tuesday will likely be hazy with high temperatures at 85 and 88 degrees in South Lake Tahoe. The widespread haze in the region is expected to dissipate by Wednesday giving way to sunny conditions.

The high temperature on Wednesday is expected to reach 87 degrees.

On Thursday there is a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. on South Shore. The high will be near 88 degrees.