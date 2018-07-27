Lake Tahoe weather: Haze from California wildfires expected heading into weekend

The Tahoe Basin is in store for more haze Friday and Saturday stemming from California wildfires.

Widespread haze and smoke will continue to impact the region, according to the National Weather Service in Reno. The service says to expect haze at times, with visibility ranging from 6-10 miles. Denser smoke is possible in the mornings, mainly across northeastern California.

Much of the haze stems from the Ferguson Fire burning near Yosemite National Park. The fire erupted on July 13.

Another fire, dubbed the Carr Fire, broke out Thursday near Redding. The blaze has exploded since it started, destroying homes and killing a bulldozer operator.

Lake Tahoe will see widespread haze Friday and Saturday. The high temperature in South Lake Tahoe will reach 87 degrees Friday with light and variable winds of 5-10 mph in the afternoon. Saturday will bring a high of 88 degrees in South Lake Tahoe.