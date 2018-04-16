Lake Tahoe weather: Heavenly Mountain Resort reports 7 inches of new snow

For the second time in less than a week, residents on Lake Tahoe's South Shore awoke to find several inches of new snow on the ground.

Heavenly Mountain Resort, the only South Shore resort still open for the season, reported 7 inches of new snow in 24 hours on Monday morning. The storm follows winter weather that dropped 8 inches of snow at Sierra-at-Tahoe last week.

A winter weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service is set to expire at 8 a.m. today. The service states that snow showers are likely throughout the day, with an 80 percent chance of precipitation in South Lake Tahoe. Total daytime accumulation could range between 1-3 inches of snow. The high temperature in South Lake Tahoe on Monday is expected to reach 34 degrees.

Snow and light winds could pose travel problems on mountain passes. The weather service advises motorists travel with caution.

Tuesday is expected to be sunny before snow returns to the region on Wednesday and Thursday.

Heavenly is currently one of the few resorts still open at the lake. Kirkwood Mountain Resort closed for the season on April 8 and Sierra-at-Tahoe’s last day was yesterday.