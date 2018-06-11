Lake Tahoe weather: High temperature to reach 80 degrees
June 11, 2018
Temperatures in the Tahoe Basin will warm this week following a cool and windy weekend.
The high temperature on Monday in South Lake Tahoe is expected to reach 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. That number is expected to hit 80 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday before dropping back to the mid-70s for the remainder of the week.
Sunny conditions are in the forecast through the week and into the weekend.
Trending In: Weather
- Lake Tahoe weather: Wind advisory, cooler temperatures in weekend forecast
- Lake Tahoe weather: High temperature to reach 80 degrees
- Lake Tahoe weather: Sunshine, rain, snow in forecast this week
- Lake Tahoe weather: Rain to turn to snow Tuesday; 4-8 inches likely at lake level
- Lake Tahoe weather: Rain, thunderstorms, warmer temperatures in forecast
Trending Sitewide
- As glamping trend grows, decked-out airstreams arrive in Lake Tahoe
- South Lake Tahoe looks to restrict nighttime parking near popular ‘Party Rock’
- Initiative phasing out VHRs in South Lake Tahoe residential areas heading to November ballot
- Lake’s depths hold many dead bodies: Officials report most corpses don’t surface if lost in Lake Tahoe
- PHOTOS: Graduation at South Tahoe High School