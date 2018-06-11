 Lake Tahoe weather: High temperature to reach 80 degrees | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Lake Tahoe weather: High temperature to reach 80 degrees

The view from Heavenly Mountain Resort Monday morning.

Temperatures in the Tahoe Basin will warm this week following a cool and windy weekend.

The high temperature on Monday in South Lake Tahoe is expected to reach 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. That number is expected to hit 80 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday before dropping back to the mid-70s for the remainder of the week.

Sunny conditions are in the forecast through the week and into the weekend.

 