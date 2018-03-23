Lake Tahoe weather: More snow expected over the weekend

Winter storm and flood warnings have expired in the Tahoe Basin, but more winter weather is in the forecast for this weekend.

Periods of snowfall Saturday could bring 5 inches of snow at lake level and as much as 18 inches near the Sierra Crest, according to the National Weather Service. A winter weather advisory will remain in effect until 5 a.m. Sunday, March 25.

The recent storm that moved through the Sierra brought heavy rainfall at lake level. The Lake Tahoe Airport recorded 3.69 inches of precipitation over three days. The rain caused flooding at two residences on Bill Avenue on Thursday, according to the city of South Lake Tahoe Public Works Department.

One residence had water flooding inside the home, while the other had flooding in the driveway.

Higher elevations experienced snowfall during the storm. Sierra-at-Tahoe on Friday morning reported 11 inches of new snow in 24 hours. On Thursday morning, both Sierra and Diamond Peak Ski Resort in Incline Village reported more than a foot of new snow in the previous 24 hours.

Mount Rose Highway closed through much of the day Thursday after an avalanche.