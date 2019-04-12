Lake Tahoe weather: Mostly sunny, warm weekend on tap

The Tahoe Basin is in store for a sunny and warm weekend.

After a slightly colder Friday with a high temperature in the mid 40s, Saturday will warm to the mid 50s, according to the National Weather Service in Reno.

"Warmer temperatures will move in aloft today continuing the clearing trend, but temperatures at the surface will remain a few degrees below normal with light north winds. Warming aloft with moderately strong inversions are expected tonight with much warmer temperatures Saturday."

Sunday will start with sunshine, according to the weather service. A 20 percent chance of precipitation is expected after 11 a.m. The high in South Lake Tahoe will reach the low 50s.

Light winds ranging from 10-15 mph are expected. Gusts in some areas could be as strong as 30 mph.

Tahoe could be in store for a wetter and windier week starting Monday. The weather service currently forecast a 30 percent chance of precipitation Monday, with rain and snow possible in the Sierra.

More storms are possible as the week progresses.