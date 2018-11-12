Lake Tahoe weather: Northern California wildfires could impact air quality in region

A wildfire burning in the Sierra foothills of Northern California could impact air quality this week around the Tahoe Basin.

The Camp Fire has claimed over two dozen lives, destroyed thousands of structures and left more than 200 people unaccounted for, according to tallies released Sunday evening. The blaze largely incinerated the town of Paradise last week.

As the fire continues to burn, smoke could impact air quality in much of Northern California. Locally, stagnant conditions could effect air quality, according to the National Weather Service in Reno.

“High pressure will lead to dry and stagnant conditions through much of the upcoming week. Localized air quality issues are possible under valley inversions. Some smoke from California may filter into the Sierra starting Tuesday if fires remain active,” according to the weather service.

Meanwhile, the Tahoe Basin will remain dry through the week, which will bring temperatures ranging from the mid-20s to the high-50s.

South Lake Tahoe will see a high of 51 degrees and a low of 28 on Monday. The high in Incline Village will reach 49 degrees, with the low hitting 27 degrees.

Temperatures in the basin will slowly creep upward each day, with high temperatures on Friday reaching 58 degrees in South Lake Tahoe and 55 degrees in Incline Village. Lows will hit 36 degrees on South Shore and 34 degrees in Incline.

A change next week could open the door to a couple of weak storms, according to the weather service, but it’s unlikely those will bring “major” precipitation.