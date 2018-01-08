Lake Tahoe weather: Over 1 foot of snow possible at higher elevations

The Lake Tahoe region has a 100 percent chance of precipitation today, according to the National Weather Service, which has issued a winter weather advisory that will take effect Monday night.

The storm is not expected to bring much — if any — snow accumulation at lake level, however, more than 1 foot of snow is possible above 7,500 feet, according to the NWS. As much as 2 feet of snow could accumulate along the Sierra crest.

Between 7,000 – 7,500 feet could see 4 – 12 inches of snow accumulation, with up to 2 inches possible down to 6,500 feet.

South Lake Tahoe and other communities around the lake will likely see a rain-snow mix early Monday morning, before becoming all rain between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., then switching back to snow or a rain-snow mix Tuesday, according to NWS.

The weather advisory will be in place from 10 p.m. Monday to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The storm has come ashore. Rain and high elevation snow is expected for about the next 36 hours in the Sierra and western Nevada. Drive safe out there and stay dry.

The storm has come ashore. Rain and high elevation snow is expected for about the next 36 hours in the Sierra and western Nevada.

Any snow accumulation would be a relief in the Sierra, where snowpack is well below average — a point stressed after a record-setting water year in 2016-17. Snowpack across the Sierra stood at 24 percent of normal on Jan. 3, when California water managers completed the first manual snowpack assessment of the season.

Resorts received some needed snow at the end of last week on Friday and early Saturday. As of Monday morning Heavenly Mountain Resort reported 9 inches of new snow over the past seven days, while Sierra-at-Tahoe reported 5 inches over seven days.