Lake Tahoe weather: Rain early on, snow expected later this week

The Tahoe Basin will see more rain and snow this week.

After mostly sunny conditions Monday, the first in a series of storms will move into the area Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Reno. There is an 80 percent chance of precipitation at the lake after 10 a.m.

Snow levels will hover around 7,500 feet on Tuesday afternoon during peak precipitation.

The high and low temperatures in Incline Village will be 46 and 35 degrees Tuesday. South Lake Tahoe will see a high of 47 and a low of 37 degrees.

A second wave will arrive early Wednesday morning. The snow level will drop to 6,500 feet. Wednesday’s high temperature will reach 41 degrees in Incline Village and South Lake Tahoe, with the low sinking to 33 degrees.

Recommended Stories For You

The dropping snow level Wednesday could impact travel on more mountain passes.

However, the short duration of the first storm will likely limit rain and snow totals, according to the weather service. Wind gusts Tuesday through Wednesday could be as strong as 25-30 mph.

Another storm will move into the region Thursday, and it could bring measurable amounts of snow at lake level and in the high country.

“From late Wednesday through Thursday areas above 7,500 to 8,000 feet can expect around 1 to 2 feet of snowfall, while areas between 5,000 to 7,500 feet may see around 6 to 18 inches,” the weather service states.