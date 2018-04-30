Lake Tahoe weather: Rain likely, snow possible ahead of warming temperatures

Lake Tahoe could see scattered rain showers, and possibly snow, Monday evening before a streak of sunshine and warming temperatures moves into the region.

Monday will start with partly sunny conditions before the chance of precipitation increases to 40 percent after 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Thunder also is possible. In South Lake Tahoe the high temperature will reach 49 degrees while the low will drop to 33 degrees.

The chance of precipitation will climb to 50 percent after 11 p.m. Little to now snow accumulation is expected Monday, according to the service.

Sunny conditions will return Tuesday, which will bring a high temperature of 50 degrees in South Lake Tahoe. Temperatures will warm throughout the week, with the high temperature on Friday hitting 67 degrees in South Lake Tahoe.