Lake Tahoe weather: Rain likely this week, snow possible Saturday

The new year could get off to a soggy start at Lake Tahoe.

After a somewhat sunny day Tuesday, scattered showers are expected to move into South Lake Tahoe later in the day Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. There will be a 32-percent chance of precipitation.

The snow level for the Lake Tahoe region on Wednesday will range from 8,000 to 8,500 feet.

Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, the chance of precipitation will increase to 80 percent before dropping to 40 percent later in the morning Thursday.

Snow level in the region on Thursday will range from 7,500 to 8,000 feet.

High temperatures through Friday are expected to range from the low 50s to mid 40s. Forecasters don’t expect the low temperatures to dip below 33 degrees during that time.

Recommended Stories For You

On Saturday, there will be a chance of rain and snow showers in South Lake Tahoe, according to NWS. Conditions will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 42 degrees and a low near 27 degrees in South Lake Tahoe.