Lake Tahoe weather: Rain, snow and sunshine all expected this week

The Tahoe Basin should expect a smattering of everything this week, starting today with rain showers and light snow at higher elevations.

Cloud coverage will increase through the morning with light rain showers expected by late morning, according to the National Weather Service in Reno. Snow levels will hover between 8,000 – 8,500 feet through the day. There is a 60 percent chance of precipitation on South Shore.

South Lake Tahoe’s high temperature is expected to reach the low 50s today. Winds are expected to range from 5 – 10 mph.

With snow levels remaining so high, travel impacts are expected to be minimal, per the weather service.

However, that could change sometime after 10 p.m. Monday into Tuesday morning. That's when a stronger wave — although still weak overall — will move into the region and drop snow levels to about 7,000 feet by sunrise Tuesday, according to the weather service.

"Impacts would mainly be wet roadways and perhaps some light slushy accumulations on higher passes."

Recommended Stories For You

An 80 percent chance of precipitation and possible isolated thunderstorms are in the forecast for Tuesday.

Through Tuesday, elevations above 8,500 feet could see 3 – 6 inches of snow.

Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 47 degrees in South Lake Tahoe.

A chance of rain showers will return Thursday.

A stronger storm is expected to start impacting the region Friday night into Saturday, although as the weather service notes, the storm will be stronger "when compared to the most recent series of disturbances…but not in the broader context of this winter. This is a modest storm at best for the Sierra."