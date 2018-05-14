Lake Tahoe weather: Rain, thunderstorms likely throughout week
May 14, 2018
Monday, a day with a 30 percent chance of precipitation, could be the nicest day of the week at Lake Tahoe, according to a forecast from the National Weather Service.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible after 11 a.m. Monday. The high temperature in South Lake Tahoe will reach 60 degrees.
After Monday the chance of precipitation will gradually increase, rising to 60 percent Tuesday and 70 percent Wednesday. High temperatures during that time will dip down to 59 and 54 degrees in South Lake Tahoe, according to the service.
Thursday will bring a 40 percent chance of precipitation.
