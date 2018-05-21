Lake Tahoe weather: Rain, thunderstorms, warmer temperatures in forecast

Another week of spring thunderstorms is in the forecast for Lake Tahoe.

Monday will bring an 80 percent chance of precipitation, with showers and a thunderstorm possible after 11 a.m. The high temperature will reach 61 degrees in South Lake Tahoe, according to the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms remain possible Tuesday and Wednesday, with a 40 percent and 50 percent chance of precipitation. There will be a slight chance of precipitation on Thursday.

High temperatures will slowly increase throughout the week, reaching 66 degrees Thursday.