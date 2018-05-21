Lake Tahoe weather: Rain, thunderstorms, warmer temperatures in forecast
May 21, 2018
Another week of spring thunderstorms is in the forecast for Lake Tahoe.
Monday will bring an 80 percent chance of precipitation, with showers and a thunderstorm possible after 11 a.m. The high temperature will reach 61 degrees in South Lake Tahoe, according to the National Weather Service.
Thunderstorms remain possible Tuesday and Wednesday, with a 40 percent and 50 percent chance of precipitation. There will be a slight chance of precipitation on Thursday.
High temperatures will slowly increase throughout the week, reaching 66 degrees Thursday.
