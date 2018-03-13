Lake Tahoe weather: Rain to turn to snow Tuesday; 4-8 inches likely at lake level

While a winter storm warning is set to go into effect at 1 p.m. Tuesday in Tahoe, lake level will likely see rain through most of the day.

With the high in South Lake Tahoe expected to reach the mid 40s Tuesday, snow is not expected at lake level until the evening. Still, the winter storm warning — which remains in effect until 11 a.m. Wednesday — could bring 4-8 inches of snow at lake level, according to the National Weather Service. More snow, 8-14 inches, is possible west of California Route 89.

Accumulations above 7,000 feet could see 10 to 20 inches.

In addition to the winter storm warning, the Sierra Avalanche Center has issued an avalanche watch for the Sierra backcountry in the Lake Tahoe region. The watch will take effect at 3 p.m. Tuesday and last until 7 a.m. Saturday.

Any snowfall through Wednesday will be a prelude to a storm currently in the forecast later this week. The weather service says 10-16 inches of snow are possible at lake level Thursday through Saturday morning, while 18-30 inches could accumulate above 7,000 feet.