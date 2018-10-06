Lake Tahoe weather: Slight chance of rain Saturday
October 6, 2018
The Tahoe Basin could see some more rain today.
High temperatures will reach the mid-50s over the weekend. Saturday will see a 20 percent chance of rain after 11 a.m.
Sunday will bring sunshine with light winds of 10 mph and gusts as strong as 20 mph.
“Light showers will continue across portions of the eastern Sierra this afternoon and overnight with the best chances mainly across Alpine and Mono counties,” the National Weather Service reports. “Expect cool temperatures, brisk north winds, and drier conditions this weekend into early next week.”
Next week will be sunny with seasonal temperatures.
