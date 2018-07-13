Lake Tahoe weather: Slight chance of rain, thunderstorms Friday and Saturday

The weekend is right around the corner and it could start on a soggy note.

After an extended dry-spell on Lake Tahoe’s South Shore, the National Weather Service says there is a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday.

There will be a 20 percent chance of precipitation today, with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible after 11 a.m. The high temperature will reach 81 degrees on South Shore, the service reports. Wind is expected to remain calm, with gusts at 5 mph.

Nearly identical conditions are in the forecast for Saturday, when the high temperature will climb to 83 degrees.

Sunny conditions will return Sunday, according to the service, with high temperatures in the mid 80s.