Lake Tahoe weather: Snow possible today, rain likely through remainder of week

The view at Timber Cove Wednesday morning.

Tahoe South

Lake Tahoe could receive some light snow and rain Wednesday as temperatures slowly begin to warm heading toward the holiday weekend.

“Cool, showery weather, with periods of steadier precipitation, will continue into the Memorial Day weekend,” states the National Weather Service in Reno. “However, snow levels are forecast to rise above 7500 feet from Wednesday evening onward for diminishing snowfall impacts in the Sierra.”

Little to no new snow accumulation is expected during the day Wednesday — a day after Squaw Valley reported 5 more inches of snow which bumped its five-day snow total to 28 inches.

The high temperature is expected to reach 48 degrees in South Lake Tahoe. The overnight low will drop to 38 degrees.

Along with scattered showers, winds of 5-10 mph and thunder are possible during the day.

The chance of precipitation Thursday will rise to 50%. The high temperature will increase slightly to 51 degrees. The overnight low will stick around 38 degrees.

Friday is expected to bring a mix of rain and sunshine. Showers are possible starting at noon. The high temperature will climb to 56 degrees. The overnight low will dip to 39 degrees.

Rain is expected to stick around during the weekend and temperatures will likely start trending downward.