Lake Tahoe weather: South Shore resorts receive 4 inches of snow

South Shore’s ski resorts woke up Sunday morning with 4 inches of new snow thanks to a “quick-hitting” winter storm.

Heavenly Mountain Resort, Kirkwood Mountain Resort and Sierra-at-Tahoe each reported 4 inches of new snow in 24 hours Sunday morning. Season totals for the resorts so far are: 32 inches at Heavenly, 38 inches at Kirkwood and 36 inches at Sierra-at-Tahoe.

The snow is the result of what the National Weather Service described as a “quick-hitting” storm early Sunday morning.

Isolated snow showers are possible at Lake Tahoe through Sunday, and temperatures are expected to drop later in the day.

“A flash freeze is possible on wet roads and sidewalks this evening as temperatures drop rapidly.”

#TrafficAlert Caltrans crews working hard to keep the roadway clear. Icy conditions make for slippery roadways. Take it slow! pic.twitter.com/3cAkk25Qok — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) December 3, 2017

The California Department of Transportation said Sunday morning that it was working to clear highways in the Sierra. It advised motorists to drive slowly on Sierra roads.