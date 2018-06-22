Lake Tahoe weather: Spectacular forecast for 1st weekend of summer
June 22, 2018
Summer appears to be heading toward a great start.
The weekend forecast for the Tahoe Basin calls for high temperatures in the low 80s with clear skies and sunny conditions through the weekend.
Saturday’s high temperature in South Lake Tahoe will reach 80 degrees, which will mirror Friday’s high temperature, according to the National Weather Service.
The high temperature on South Shore will reach 81 degrees Sunday and 83 Monday.
The most recent forecast from the service has similar conditions — clear skies and high temperatures around 80 degrees — well into next week.
