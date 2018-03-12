Lake Tahoe weather: Storm could bring 3-6 inches of snow at lake level

After a mostly sunny Monday a winter storm is expected to move into the Lake Tahoe region Tuesday afternoon, when a winter weather advisory will go into effect.

Anywhere from 3-6 inches of snow could fall as low as 6,000 feet. Localized amounts of up to 12 inches are possible mainly west of California Route 89, according to the National Weather Service. Between 6-12 inches of snow could fall above 7,000 feet, with localized amounts up to 18 inches along the Sierra Crest.

Wind gusts could be as strong as 40 mph Tuesday afternoon, leading to reduced visibility at times.

Winter isn’t done yet! Several winter systems are possible through the week ahead, though to keep it real, there is a big boom or bust snow potential depending on the exact track of each feature. Details: https://t.co/1oYZNApynO pic.twitter.com/dGeS2KLF9j — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) March 12, 2018

The weather advisory goes into effect at 1 p.m. Tuesday and expires at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Snow is possible after that time, but at a much slower rate.

According to the service, a heavier period of snow is expected later this week. That storm could bring "a couple of feet" of snow to the Sierra valleys early Thursday through Saturday morning.