Lake Tahoe weather: Storm could bring 3-7 inches of snow
April 11, 2018
The Lake Tahoe Basin will get a blast of winter weather that could see up to 1 foot of snow accumulate in the high country.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory that will go into effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday and last until 9 a.m. Thursday. The storm could bring 3 to 7 inches of snow accumulation at lake level and 6 to 12 inches above 7,000 feet, according to the service.
Conditions on the lake will be choppy with winds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts as strong as 45 mph Wednesday. Visibility on mountain passes could be limited and area roads will likely be slippery Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.
The storm is sandwiched between spring-like weather. Sunny conditions are in the forecast for Friday and Saturday, with high temperatures climbing from the high 40s to mid 50s in South Lake Tahoe.
Sometimes spring feels like winter. Snow on the way for the Sierra and Lassen County. Maybe a bit for western NV too. pic.twitter.com/VHbXzowZLE
— NWS Reno (@NWSReno) April 10, 2018
