Lake Tahoe weather: Storm could bring 4 feet of snow to Sierra mountains

With one storm in the rear view mirror, the Lake Tahoe region is bracing for more winter weather that could bring up to 2 feet of snow at lake level and 4 feet to the high country.

A winter storm warning will take effect at 5 p.m. Thursday. It will last until 5 a.m. Saturday. During that time 12-24 inches of snow could accumulate at lake level, with 2-4 feet possible above 7,000 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

The heaviest snow is most likely Thursday evening through Friday afternoon. Gusty winds could produce whiteout conditions, especially in higher elevations, and could hamper travel Thursday evening.

An avalanche watch in the Lake Tahoe backcountry remains in effect until 7 a.m. Saturday.

The storm heading toward the region follows one that started Tuesday and brought more than 1 foot of snow in 24 hours to some Tahoe resorts. On Thursday morning, Kirkwood Mountain Resort reported an additional 8 inches of new snow over the previous 24 hours and Heavenly Mountain Resort reported 6 inches. Sierra-at-Tahoe reported 6 inches of snow during the day Wednesday and 4 inches overnight.