Lake Tahoe weather: Sunny conditions, temps in the 60s this weekend

The Tahoe Basin is in store for another dry and warm weekend.

Temperatures around the lake will dip slightly on Saturday, ranging from the mid-5os to low-60s.

“A weak cold front will bring unseasonably mild daytime temperatures and some breezes today followed by cooler temperatures Saturday,” states the National Weather Service in Reno.

Incline Village will see a low of 43 degrees and South Lake Tahoe will see a low of 42 Saturday night.

It will be slightly warmer on Sunday with a high of 66 degrees in South Lake Tahoe and 61 degrees in Incline Village.

“Another front will bring breezy and warmer conditions again Sunday followed by cooler temperatures early next week,” the weather service reports.

Looking ahead to next week, high temperatures will range from the mid-50s to low-60s. The forecast continues to remain dry, with no precipitation expected in the immediate future.

“Temperatures will remain above average, but with dry conditions morning lows will be closer to average from good radiational cooling,” according to the weather service. “With light northeast winds, and little change in temps aloft, there doesn’t appear to be much change in temperatures.”