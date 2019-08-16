Lake Tahoe weather: Sunny, hot weekend

The view from the Alert Tahoe webcam at Heavenly Mountain Resort Friday.

Alert Tahoe

The recent spike in temperatures at Lake Tahoe will stick around through the weekend, as will the sunshine.

With temperatures in the low 80s, the weekend is looking like a perfect one to hit the lake.

Friday’s high temperature is expected to climb to 82 degrees on South Shore, according to the National Weather Service in Reno. Conditions will be sunny and light winds of 5 to 10 mph are possible in the afternoon.

The overnight low will fall to 53 degrees. Clear skies are in the forecast.

Saturday will be another sunny and warm day, with a high temperature of 80 degrees on South Shore, according to the weather service. Southwest winds of 5 to 10 mph are possible.

The overnight low will be near 52 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to fall on Sunday, with a high temperature on South Shore of 77 degrees, according to the weather service. The day will be sunny with southwest winds of 5 to 10 mph possible.

NWS-Reno-1

The overnight low is expected to fall to 51 degrees. Clear skies are in the forecast.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a high temperature of 79 degrees on South Shore.