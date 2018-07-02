Lake Tahoe weather: Sunny skies through the week

It’s looking like the Fourth of July will be sunny and warm, a trend that will play out through the week.

Monday will be the warmest day of the week at Lake Tahoe. The high temperature on South Shore Monday will reach 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Winds could pick up later in the day, ranging from 10-15 mph. Gusts could be as strong as 20 mph Monday night.

High temperatures are expected to dip to the mid to high 70s for the rest of the week.

Clear skies and sunny conditions are in the forecast through the week and into the weekend, where the high temperature in South Lake Tahoe could reach 80 degrees.