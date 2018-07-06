Lake Tahoe weather: Sunny, warm weekend ahead

After slightly cloudy conditions Friday, sunshine will return to the Lake Tahoe region this weekend.

High temperatures will reach the low 80s Saturday and Sunday in South Lake Tahoe, with low temperatures just above 50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Light winds will blow through the region starting Friday evening, continuing into Saturday and Sunday. Winds will range from 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as strong as 25 mph.

High temperatures will stick in the low to mid 80s to start next week.

Friday’s high temperature in South Lake Tahoe will reach 79 degrees.