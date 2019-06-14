Lake Tahoe weather: Sunny, warm weekend on tap at Tahoe

The view at Timber Cove.

Tahoe South

Lake Tahoe appears to be in store for a largely sunny weekend.

And with increasingly warming temperatures expected to follow next week, rapid snowmelt will likely continue in the Sierra.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a 20% chance of thunderstorms after 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Reno. The high temperature will climb to the mid 70s on South Shore. Light winds of 5 mph are possible.

The overnight low will fall to about 50 degrees.

While the weekend and coming week will be mostly sunny, a slight chance of afternoon storms will remain a possibility during that time, particularly south of Tahoe.

“Isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible each day through early next week, mainly south of Highway 50 from Friday onward,” states the weather service.

Saturday will be sunny with a high of 76 degrees in South Lake Tahoe.

After an overnight low of 51 degrees, Sunday will be similar to Saturday with mostly sunny conditions and a high temperature of 75 degrees on South Shore.

Temperatures the following week will climb into the 80s.

NWS-Reno-1

“Warm temperatures will continue to melt the higher elevation snowpack resulting in high, fast flows for area rivers, streams, and creeks,” warns the weather service. “It’s best to stay away from these faster, cold flows which can be hazardous.”