Lake Tahoe weather: Sunny weekend on deck at the lake

The view at Timber Cove Friday.

Tahoe South

Lake Tahoe is in store for a sunny summer weekend.

Heading into the weekend, Friday will bring slightly warmer temperatures than the past several days, according to the National Weather Service in Reno. The high will climb to 72 degrees in South Lake Tahoe Friday, which is about 3 degrees warmer than the high on July 4.

Calm winds of 5 mph will pick up in the afternoon. Friday will be sunny.

The overnight low will fall to 49 degrees.

Saturday will be nearly identical to Friday. Winds ranging from 5 to 10 mph are expected in the afternoon.

Sunday will bring increased cloud coverage, although overall conditions will be mostly sunny, according to the weather service.

NWS-Reno

The high temperature in South Lake Tahoe will hit 69 degrees. Sunday will be slightly more breezy, with gusts ranging from 5 to 15 mph.

“Light winds and warm weather today will give way to gusty winds with choppy lake conditions and cooler temperatures for the end of the holiday weekend,” states the weather service.