Lake Tahoe weather: Sunny weekend with temperatures in the 80s
June 29, 2018
It is looking like Lake Tahoe will have another perfect summer weekend.
Sunny conditions are in the forecast through the weekend and well into next week, according to the National Weather Service.
The high temperature in South Lake Tahoe Saturday is expected to reach 79 degrees before increasing to 83 degrees Sunday.
Saturday will bring light winds ranging from 5 to 10 mph, the service says.
Trending In: Weather
Trending Sitewide
- UPDATE: Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run on US 50 in South Lake Tahoe
- California Tahoe Conservancy temporarily closing Lake Tahoe South Shore beaches
- UPDATE: Police say more victims accuse South Lake Tahoe day care owner of sexual assault
- The Morning After café opens in South Lake Tahoe
- Initiative maintaining South Lake Tahoe VHR cap fails to qualify for ballot (updated)