Lake Tahoe weather: Sunny weekend with temperatures in the 80s

Provided / Ryan Hoffman

This photo was taken in Emerald Bay in early June.

It is looking like Lake Tahoe will have another perfect summer weekend.

Sunny conditions are in the forecast through the weekend and well into next week, according to the National Weather Service.

The high temperature in South Lake Tahoe Saturday is expected to reach 79 degrees before increasing to 83 degrees Sunday.

Saturday will bring light winds ranging from 5 to 10 mph, the service says.