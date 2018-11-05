Lake Tahoe weather: Sunshine, colder temperatures in forecast

Sunny conditions are sticking around in the Tahoe Basin for the foreseeable future.

However, temperatures will be slightly colder this week, according to the National Weather Service in Reno.

After a warm start to the weekend, high temperatures will dip to the mid-50s on South Shore. South Lake Tahoe will see a high of 57 on Wednesday and 50 on Thursday.

Incline Village will see highs of 54 and 47 Wednesday and Thursday.

“A cooling trend is expected through much of the upcoming week, with temperatures remaining near seasonal averages through next weekend,” states the weather service.

As for precipitation, there doesn’t appear to be any in sight for the foreseeable future.

“No significant precipitation is forecast to impact the Sierra and western Nevada with high pressure diverting storms to the north,” the weather service reports.