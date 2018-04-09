Lake Tahoe weather: Sunshine, rain, snow in forecast this week

The coming week could be a bit of a roller coaster when it comes to the forecast.

Monday is expected to bring sunny conditions to Lake Tahoe, with high temperatures climbing toward the mid-60s, according to the National Weather Service. The low in South Lake Tahoe will likely be 40 degrees.

Tuesday will bring cloudy conditions and a 30 percent chance of precipitation after 11 a.m. Wind gusts will pick up Tuesday afternoon, ranging from 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as strong as 40 mph.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the high 40s and low 50s.

The weather service says there will be a 50 percent chance of snow showers Thursday. New snow accumulation could total 1 inch in South Lake Tahoe, where the high temperature is expected to reach 39 degrees. Some thunder also is possible.

After a warm and dry start to the week, winds will be strong and gusty Tues-Thurs with chances for showers Tues and then better chances for snow Wed N into Thurs. Highs will only be in the 30s and 40s Thurs (don’t shoot the messenger!). pic.twitter.com/QGqSIg00BF Recommended Stories For You — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) April 8, 2018

Sunshine is in the forecast for Friday.