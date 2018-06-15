Lake Tahoe weather: Sunshine Saturday, thunderstorms possible Sunday
June 15, 2018
The weekend will start with sunshine before possible thunderstorms roll into the region on Father’s Day.
Saturday will be sunny with slightly cooler temperatures, according to the National Weather Service. The high on Saturday is expected to hit 68 degrees in South Lake Tahoe, a slight dip from the forecast high of 72 today.
Saturday will be breezy much like Friday.
A lake wind advisory will take effect at 2 p.m. today before expiring at 9 p.m. In addition to Tahoe, the advisory applies to Fallen Leaf, Donner, Prosser and Boca lakes. Winds will range from 15-20 mph, with gusts as strong as 35 mph.
Wave height from mid-lake to the North and East shores will range from 2-3 feet Friday.
“Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve,” the service warns.
Sunday will bring a 20 percent chance of precipitation, with isolated showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Conditions otherwise will be mostly sunny with a high temperature near 60 degrees in South Lake Tahoe.
