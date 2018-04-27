Lake Tahoe weather: Sunshine, slight chance of snow in weekend forecast
April 27, 2018
The coming weekend could perfectly embody springtime in the Sierra Nevada: sunshine on Saturday and a slight chance of snow Sunday.
Temperatures are expected to be noticeably cooler over the weekend than earlier in the week when high temperatures climbed into the low 70s, according to the National Weather Service. The high in South Lake Tahoe Friday is expected to reach the mid 50s before dropping into the 40s over the weekend.
Saturday will be mostly sunny. Sunday will bring a slight chance of snow before 11 a.m. Some thunder and rain are possible. There is a 20 percent chance of precipitation.
A small chance of precipitation will remain in the forecast to start the week before sunny conditions return Wednesday, according to the service.
