Lake Tahoe weather: Sunshine, thunderstorms in forecast

Lake Tahoe has two more days of spectacular springtime weather before a chance of thunderstorms moves into the basin.

High temperatures through the week are expected to reach the mid-60s on South Shore, according to the National Weather Service. Conditions on Monday and Tuesday will be sunny.

A slight chance of thunderstorms moves into the region Wednesday, largely after 5 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 10 percent earlier in the day before increasing to 20 percent later in the evening.

A slight chance of thunderstorms and precipitation will remain in the forecast Thursday and Friday.