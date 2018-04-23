Lake Tahoe weather: Sunshine, thunderstorms in forecast
April 23, 2018
Lake Tahoe has two more days of spectacular springtime weather before a chance of thunderstorms moves into the basin.
High temperatures through the week are expected to reach the mid-60s on South Shore, according to the National Weather Service. Conditions on Monday and Tuesday will be sunny.
A slight chance of thunderstorms moves into the region Wednesday, largely after 5 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 10 percent earlier in the day before increasing to 20 percent later in the evening.
A slight chance of thunderstorms and precipitation will remain in the forecast Thursday and Friday.
